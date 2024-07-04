Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tenable were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable by 7.4% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Tenable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $102,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TENB opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.