Diversified Trust Co Sells 179 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.