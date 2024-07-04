Diversified Trust Co Invests $576,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

