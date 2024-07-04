Diversified Trust Co Buys 3,200 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,013 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,928,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 647,841 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ LESL opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $672.45 million, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

