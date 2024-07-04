Diversified Trust Co Makes New $553,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,386 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in UiPath by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,211,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,094,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,543,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UiPath by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,181 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $12.97 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

