Diversified Trust Co Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ternium were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 51,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

