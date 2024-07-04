Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $178.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock worth $1,071,720,246 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.