Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 1,242,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

