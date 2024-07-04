Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALAR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alarum Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

