Short Interest in DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Decreases By 5.0%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

DCCPF opened at $73.50 on Thursday. DCC has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

