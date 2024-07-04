Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.
Constellation Software Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,952.45 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,917.16 and a 1-year high of $3,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,756.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,707.34.
Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.
Constellation Software Announces Dividend
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.