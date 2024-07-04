Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Constellation Software Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,952.45 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,917.16 and a 1-year high of $3,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,756.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,707.34.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 77.67% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.11%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

