SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.12

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and traded as low as $47.05. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 167,226 shares trading hands.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

