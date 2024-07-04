Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Drops By 5.1%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Get Colruyt Group alerts:

Colruyt Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.