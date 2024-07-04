Short Interest in Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Drops By 5.1%

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $45.00.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
