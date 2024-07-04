Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.50

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.50 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 27.15 ($0.34). Ultimate Sports Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 65 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.50.
Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.
