Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.65

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.65 and traded as low as C$9.61. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.62, with a volume of 6,294 shares trading hands.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.62.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
