ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.83

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $4.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 12,191 shares.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $15,171,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

