Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1,001.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $812.72.

NYSE LLY opened at $898.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $821.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

