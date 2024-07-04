Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $221.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $221.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.60.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

