GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $460.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $461.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.26 and a 200 day moving average of $411.42.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

