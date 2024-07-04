Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $56,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 125.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 1,257,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

