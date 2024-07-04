11,043 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,594 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,371.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 439,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 409,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 312,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.