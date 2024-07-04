LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.91 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.