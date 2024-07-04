Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 117,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
