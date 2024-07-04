Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 360,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.