Brookstone Capital Management Invests $202,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

