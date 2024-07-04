Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 6,532 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GUT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GUT stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

