Brookstone Capital Management Sells 417 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RSPT stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

