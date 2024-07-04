3,543 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Corteva by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

