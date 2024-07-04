RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,869.52

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,869.52 ($23.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,872 ($23.68). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,872 ($23.68), with a volume of 166,413 shares.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,254.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,869.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,832.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.91) per share, for a total transaction of £99,966.13 ($126,443.37). In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Cecilia McAnulty purchased 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,969 ($24.91) per share, with a total value of £99,966.13 ($126,443.37). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,962 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £19,875.06 ($25,139.21). Insiders have purchased 7,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,971,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

