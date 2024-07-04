Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $272.71

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.71 ($3.45) and traded as low as GBX 268 ($3.39). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 271 ($3.43), with a volume of 1,078,755 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.86. The company has a market cap of £988.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,290.48 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pink purchased 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £19,979.26 ($25,271.01). In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Solomon Soquar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £27,400 ($34,657.22). Also, insider Nicholas Pink purchased 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,979.26 ($25,271.01). Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

