Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 148,330 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight Capital upgraded Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

