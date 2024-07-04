Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.06

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.06 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 36.30 ($0.46), with a volume of 509,315 shares changing hands.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £243.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.23 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.19.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

