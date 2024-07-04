Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares.

Purplebricks Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £951,111.00, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

