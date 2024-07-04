Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82,000 shares trading hands.

Rogue Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; Shadow Lake Quarry located in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

