Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.08. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 68,000 shares changing hands.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.
Snipp Interactive Company Profile
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
