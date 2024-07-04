MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $995.55

Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 995.55 ($12.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,115 ($14.10). MS INTERNATIONAL shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($13.98), with a volume of 63,552 shares traded.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £179.39 million and a PE ratio of 2,630.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 995.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 907.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

