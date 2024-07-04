Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.30. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 256,058 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.
In other Petrus Resources news, Director Don Gray purchased 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$54,384.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $37,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.
