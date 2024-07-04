NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,608.72

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,608.72 ($20.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,616 ($20.44). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,616 ($20.44), with a volume of 68,977 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of £739.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.31) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($25,392.11). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

