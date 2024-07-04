TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.43

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 83.43 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 84.40 ($1.07). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.07), with a volume of 318,756 shares.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £203.55 million and a PE ratio of -1,052.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.81.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

