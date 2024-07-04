ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$226.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Alex C. Lengyel sold 356,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$217,257.60. Insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

