Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,323,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 8,867,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 1.5 %
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
