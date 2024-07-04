Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,600 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 31st total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $118.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

