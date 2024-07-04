Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after acquiring an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 721,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

