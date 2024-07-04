Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CXM. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,746,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,236 shares of company stock worth $4,492,985 in the last three months. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

