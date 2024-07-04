Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $404,000 Holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

NXN stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

