Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,074 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,737,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,793,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 913,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

