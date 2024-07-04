Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,561.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after buying an additional 171,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,833,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $313,544. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

