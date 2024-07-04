Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,917 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

