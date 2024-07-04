Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 11,616,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,043 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $184.86. The company has a market capitalization of $946.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

