Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 566,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97,077 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EWM opened at $22.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

